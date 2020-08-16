DRUCKENBROAD, Tracy Lee 63, of Springfield, passed away August 8, 2020 in his home. He was born November 7, 1956 in Piqua, Ohio, the son of Allen D. and Mary Lou (Adkins) Druckenbroad. Tracy loved to work on cars. He was the owner of Tracy's Restoration and was a graduate of Northwestern High School. He is survived by a daughter; Tracy Ann, grandchildren; Cody, Chassidee, Katie, Trey and Derrick, siblings; John (Chris), Robert (Bert), Lena and Lynda, very special people in his life; Mike, Norma, Harvey, Karen, Diana and Lacosta, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved companion his cockatoo; Duncan. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings; Paul, David and Nancy. Tracy was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by many. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

