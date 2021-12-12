DRUMMOND, Clarence "ED"



CLARENCE "ED" DRUMMOND, 71, of Springfield passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. He was born on June 16, 1950, in Springfield, the son of the late Charles and Rosella (Frost) Drummond. He enjoyed the outdoors and being with his children and grandchildren. Ed was a classic car enthusiast and especially 57 Thunderbirds. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Suzie (Sadlier) Drummond; four children, Charley Drummond, Jeremy Hamilton, Tammy Drummond and Lance (April) Drummond; three sisters, Patty Sherrock, Maryanne Rouse and Diane (George) Pennington; three brothers, Chuck, Terry and Larry (Jon Bradley)



Drummond; six grandchildren, Kody, Blake, Dillon, Samantha, Jonas and CJ; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Reina;



numerous nieces and nephews and special friend, Jeff



Montgomery. He was preceded in death by one son, Gabe Drummond; two sisters, Ellen and Donna and one brother, Tom Drummond. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 10 am to 12 pm in the Grace Bible Church, 1500 Groop Rd., Springfield. A



celebration of Ed's life will begin at 12 pm at the church with Pastor Marv Wiseman officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



