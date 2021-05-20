DRUMMOND, Willie A.



Willie A. Drummond went peacefully to be with the Lord on May 13th, 2021. He was born August 18th, 1938, in Bowdon, GA. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lula Vaughns; parents, Amos Drummond and Jannie Vaughns-Drummond. Willie graduated from Saginaw HS in 1956. He enlisted in the U.S.



Army shortly after. While in service in Augsburg, Germany, he met the love of his life, Sonja Kracher. They married in 1963. Willie served his country for 8 years before receiving two honorable discharges as a SSG. Willie accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and loved the military, dancing, bowling, baseball and cars. Willie and Sonja owned a Used Car business for 8 years. Willie adored his family, loved to laugh, and never met a stranger. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 58 years, Sonja; children: Ronnie Drummond, Ramona (Rick) Currie, and Shiela (Oscar) Batista; granddaughters, Tiffany



Foster and Mariah (Adrian) Nussbaum/Warfield; great-grandsons Ezekiel Warfield, Vaughn Nussbaum; half-sister Helen Beard and a host of loving relatives, cousins and friends.



Special thanks to the loving care at the VA hospice. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



