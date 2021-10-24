DUCKSON, NANCY

DUCKSON (nee Flesch), Nancy L.



Age 86, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021. Nancy, a mother of two, helped her husband begin their business, Ron Duckson Security Systems in 1973. She was an active and life-long member of St. John's United Church of Christ where she was a member of The Women of St.



John's. Favorite past times



included spending time with family, traveling and wintering in Orlando, FL., where many enjoyable hours were spent at the Walt Disney Parks and Universal Studios. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 67yrs., Ronald Duckson; children,



Deborah Watts and Daniel (Karen) Duckson; grandchildren, Steven and Brian Watts and Jessica and Joshua Duckson; sister, Carole (Jeff) Wade; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 28 from 10:30am-12:00pm at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral services will follow beginning at 12:00pm conducted by Rev. Adam Wirring. In honor of Nancy, contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 515 E. Third St., Dayton OH 45402. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

