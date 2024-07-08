Duell, Ellen

Duell (Newton), Ellen Catharine "Kitty"



Ellen Catharine Newton Duell, age 95, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at Townhouse Centre for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Uniondale, New York. Born March 27, 1929, in Bluefield, West Virginia, Ellen grew up with her parents, Ralph Kenneth Newton and Ellen Catharine James Newton, in Madison, Wisconsin, where she earned a degree in childhood education from the state university. She and her mechanical engineer husband, Seth Joseph Duell, moved to Dayton, Ohio, in 1954. They bore five children, all of whom were once members of the Dayton Ballet Company. Ellen taught primary school for 25 years in the Dayton area, and lived in Yellow Springs 2003-16. She and Seth supported the arts as well as peace, environmental, and justice organizations. She was preceded in death by Seth in 2008, and by three of her children: Joseph Wayne in 1986; Deborah Ruth and Amy Jo in 2010. She is survived by daughter Reine Duell Bethany & Charley Bethany, with whom she lived her last 8 years in Hempstead, New York; son Daniel Duell & Patricia Blair Duell; sister Alice Newton & Daniel Meehan; brother James Witten Newton & Marion Newton; son-in-law Enrique Gonzalez-Medina; by nephews and nieces on both the Newton and Duell sides, as well as 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend either or both of two services on Sunday, Aug. 11: interment of Ellen's ashes at 9:30 a.m. in Woodland Cemetery (118 Woodland Road, Dayton, Ohio); and a memorial service at 1:30 p.m., in Rockford Chapel (515 President Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio). In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Ellen's name to the International Peace Museum (10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton, OH 45402), to the American Friends Service Committee, or to Grail in the U.S. (931 O'Bannonville Rd., Loveland, OH 45410).



