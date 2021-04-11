DUFF, Charlotte

DUFF (Johnson) (Wead), Charlotte Mae



76, formerly of Springfield, died on April 7, 2021. Charlotte was born in Champaign County as the only child of C. Bernard and M. Pauline (Russell) Johnson. She was later raised by grandparents, William "Willie" and M. Mae Russell and also by Garnard and Emma Jean Russell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Betty M. Wead of Pennsylvania. Survivors include her three children, M. Scott Wead (Lisa), Catherine Burnley (Scott), and David Wead; seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Additional survivors include her former husband Terry Wead and his wife Shirley and many friends. Charlotte spent nearly 40 years in the insurance industry, including Wallace and Turner in Springfield. She met Terry in Ohio while working at William Bayley Company and they raised a family together. A Christian funeral liturgy will be held on Wednesday, April 14 at Church of the Redeemer in Mechanicsville, VA. Online guest book available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

