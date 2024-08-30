Duff, Elois

Duff (Snodgrass), Elois



Elois M. Duff, died, August 27, 2024. She lived a fulfilling 94 years. A servant of God, a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Robert, her late husband, and Elois provided a Christian home for their children Kathy, Daniel and Leah, with love, comfort, and affectionate connection, as exceptional parents. Elois supported and was active in church, Sunday School, Bible School, dinners and much more. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, enjoyed sewing, making clothes and crocheting. She was an exceptional cook providing meals for Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and other special occasions. Following school she worked at Grants, then was wife, mother and home manager. Later she became Secretary/Treasurer for Duff Bros. Realty Co., R & K Rentals and Duff Plumbing Co. Elois is preceded in death by her parents, John and Marguerite Snodgrass; husband, Robert P. Duff; sisters Erma, Reva and Gail; brother, Warren. She is survived by daughters, Kathy (Dave) Weissinger, Leah (Jim) Hogg; son, Daniel (Sherrie) Duff; grandchildren, Shannon (Crystal), Kyle (Courtney), Ryan (Christa) and Kirk (Stephanie); great grandchildren, Marc, Wyatt, Layne, Trayc, Mymphis, Esten, Raeah, Hailee (Gage), Mckenzee, Kurtis and Kayla; great great granddaughter, Myra Jade and many other loving friends and family members. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers at Heritage Spring and Hospice of Southwest Ohio. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2024, from 5:00-8:00pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 11:00AM, at the funeral home. Burial at Woodside Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243.Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



