X

DUFF, Gregory

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DUFF, Gregory J.

Age 63, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for 16 days. He was born July 3, 1957, in Middletown and lived here all his life. Greg was employed as a fluid engineer at Dupps Company of Germantown for 29 years. To his children, he was "the best father in the world." Preceding him in death were his father, Hiram Duff; and two nephews, Brian and Jonathan Duff. He is survived by four children, Hannah Duff, Amanda Duff, Megan Duff and her son Elliot, and Ryan (Saima) Duff; his mother, Prudy Duff; one brother Stephen (Sue) Duff; one nephew,

Stephen D. Duff; one niece, Emily (Tim) Walters; and many

extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday,

December 29, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the

Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel, State Route 48 at E. Lytle 5 Points Road, Springboro, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Laura Saunders officiating. Interment will

follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.