DUFFIN, Clarita "Re"



Age 88 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Suites of Walnut Creek. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James of Kettering; children, Michael (Shannon), Kevin (Kathy), Ken (Larixa), Terry (Kathy), Anne (Wally) Martinson; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. A graduate of the University of Dayton, Clarita was a 55 yr. member of St. Albert the Great Parish where she was very



involved in church activities along with other charitable



organizations. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon, Monday, September 20, 2021, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call from 10 am until mass time Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



in her memory.

