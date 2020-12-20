DUFFY, Martha Marie



Martha Marie Duffy passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Englewood. Martha was born to Marie and Jonathan Lehman on May 19, 1922, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Martha was preceded into heaven by her two brothers Jonathan and Thomas Lehman. She married William Duffy in 1948 and they had four boys; William Michael (Marilyn), Mark (Fabienne), David (Linda) and Brian (Anne).



Martha and Bill had 11 grandchildren; Catherine, Kyle, Laurie, Megan, Patricia, Patrick, Martha, Erin, Rivière, Bill, Margot and 8 great-grandchildren; Marissa, Kyle, Tony, Annika,



William, Davey, Owen, Claire.



Martha attended Fairview Grade School and High School. She graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in



Education and Mathematics. Martha was the first female to receive a Bachelor of Education in the field of mathematics. Martha played field hockey and tennis at UD and was selected as Homecoming Queen at UD during her senior year.



Martha's first teaching assignment was at Jefferson High School in 1943. She taught both grade school and high school math at Jefferson for 5 years and then took a 12-year hiatus to raise her 4 boys.



Martha returned to teaching at Julienne High School in the Mathematics Department in 1960. She attended Wright State University in the evenings and obtained her master's degree in Guidance Counseling while teaching full time and raising a family.



In 1974, Julienne and Chaminade High Schools merged, and she continued with the new school, teaching algebra and



geometry. Marty also continued her guidance counseling duties, emphasizing college guidance for seniors. Martha retired from full time teaching in 1987. She continued to work as a substitute teacher and college-testing monitor for a number of years after retiring. In recognition of her many years of service at Julienne and CJ, Martha was inducted into the CJ Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame in 2008 as an Honorary Alumni.



Marty was a parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy for 70 years, where her family attended grade school. Both Marty and Bill were active in the parish. Mom served on the Our Lady of Mercy school council and Dad ran many fund-raising events.



Marty and Bill were active golfers, spending most of their leisure time at Miami Valley Country Club. Both played bridge and bowled with various groups for many years.



Having four boys meant there would be many sporting events to attend. Marty attended her boys' basketball, baseball, track, golf, and hockey games from grade school through college. Her attendance continued for all of her grandchildren's games and even for her beloved UD Flyers. For over 50 years, she was an avid fan, and it is estimated that she attended over 1000 sporting events.



Mom touched the lives of many, including her friends, her many students, grandchildren and especially her four boys. Our family was constantly amazed at the number of former students who approached mom while she was out and about, to wish her well and to thank her for her guidance and counsel. The Duffy family thanks everyone who cared for mom over these past few years, including the staff at Grace Brethren and Rita and Dan Patrick, for their tireless attention to our mom and her beloved cats, Abby and Irish.



Marty was a shining example of how to live your life. Her first priority was always to help her friends, students and especially her family. She will be remembered as loving mother who made all of our lives better.



Private Services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be designated to the Martha Duffy Math Scholarship at Chaminade Julienne High School. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



