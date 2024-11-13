Duffy, Patrick

Duffy, Father Patrick Paul



Age, 83 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on November 10, 2024. He served in the parishes of St. John Neumann Church, Cincinnati; Our Lady of Victory, Cincinnati; Sacred Heart Church, McCartyville; St. Joseph Church, Cincinnati; and then later served as Chaplin at Mercy Franciscan at Schroder, Hamilton. Visitation at St. John Neumann Church on November 15, 2024 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Full obituary and condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com or neidhardyoung.com.



