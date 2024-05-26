Duffy, Patrick Michael



Duffy, Patrick Michael, age 69, of Kettering, passed away on April 30, 2024. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Catherine Duffy, and parents, Edward and Therese P. Duffy. Survived by siblings Edward (Debbie) Duffy, Terence Joseph (Dahlia) Duffy, Maureen (Kevin) Duffy-Guy, niece Aria Duffy-Guy, nephew Ian Duffy-Guy, in-laws Laura (Barth) Snyder, Don and John Van Leeuwen, numerous nieces, and nephews. Pat worked for Montgomery County Auditor's Office for 39 ½ years. He belonged to St Albert the Great Church, GriefShare, was a Knight of Columbus 4th degree, and a poll worker. Pat enjoyed ziplining and traveling. He loved being with family and friends. When faced with challenges in life, Pat's determination was unmatched! Visitation will be at 10:30 AM, June 4th, at St. Albert the Great, 3033 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, OH 45429. Mass will follow at Noon. Instead of flowers, please send donations to St. Albert the Great Church https://www.wesharegiving.org/App/Form/83f5bd5e-6b2c-4f5d-86f6-59feb59c98f2.



Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com