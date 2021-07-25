DUKE, Lois

DUKE (Mowry), Lois Irene



Lois went to her heavenly reward on July 4, 2021. She was born on April 18, 1919. She was preceded in death by her



parents Elza P. and Edna Ruth (Heigher) Mowry, her husband of nearly 70 years, Russel, and her daughter Vivian Nuse-Ballinger. She is survived by her son, Gary (Nancy) Duke, sister Dolores (Gene) Pequignot, brother, Wilbur, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. A Family Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, BROOKVILLE.

