DUKES,



Charida Ramadhan



Charida Ramadhan Dukes, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away due to a long illness on December 17, 2020. Born March 25, 1957, in West Valley, New York, the daughter of Edreeysa Ashraf and Fay Rafeek.



Charida is preceded in death by her brother, Maurice Davis and son-in-law, Nicholas Neidbalski. She is survived by her husband, Robert Dukes; son, Marcel Dukes; daughters,



Tiffany (Gary) Dukes-Lettice, Danielle (Nicholas) Dukes-Niedbalski; sisters, Darlene Ramadhan-Jenkins, Mecca Baxter-Mallory; grandchildren, Tyler Roadfeldt, Kahilil Lettice, Tristan Dukes, Brylynn Dukes, Kiya Dukes, and Becham Dukes; as well as numerous extended family members.



Most of all, Charida loved her family and always provided a kind and comforting household to those in need. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and celebrated Holidays and Birthdays as a truly joyous occasion. Due to COVID-19, a virtual memorial service will be held for the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.

