DUMAS, James N.



83, of Middletown, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.



He was born April 22, 1938, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Paul and Mary Sophianos.



James graduated from Oakwood High School in 1956. Following high school, he served his country in the United States Marine Corp. James retired from General Motors after 35 years of service. He enjoyed a lifetime of coaching and supporting his daughters in all of their sporting activities. Most of all, James loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by daughters: Kim Dumas, Kelley (Rick) Granzow, Melissa Dumas Heard, Leslie Dumas; grandchildren: Alexis Heard, Corey (Tiffany) Granzow, Chad (Blake) Granzow, Lindsey Etter; great-grandchildren: Briley Rose, Bayleigh and Mason Granzow, Peyton and Amelia Granzow.



James was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Perdia Dumas.



Private services will be held at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.comk