DUMAS, Latasha M.



(10/29/80 – 8/29/21)



Preceded in death by Maternal grandparents, Florence Hopson and Charles W. Buford Sr.;



Paternal grandparents,



Elizabeth Raglin and Walter



Dumas; brother, Michael T.



Dumas; 1 still born child and step-grandparents, Grace



Howard and Livingston



O'Kelley. Survivors include:



Parents Deborah (Larry) Gober and Michael W. Dumas, Sister: Rakia Dumas, several step-sisters and step-brothers, host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and 1 godsister. No services, but a Balloon Launch date to be announced.

