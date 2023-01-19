dayton-daily-news logo
DUNCAN, Claude

Age 101, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Delphia Mary (Duncan). He is survived by his loving wife of 79 years, Helen (Downey); children, Claudia (Jerry) Williams, Shelia Farrell; grandchildren, Jason (Serene) Williams, Eric Farrell; great-granddaughters, Geneva and Annabelle Williams and great-grandson, Cohen Farrell; sisters, Colleen Irvin and Delores Bruns and many other extended family. Claude served in the US Army and worked at GM Tool Dept for 35 years. Friends and family may visit from 12-1:00 pm on Friday, January 20 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, followed by a funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm. His final resting place will be Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peace of Our Savior in New Carlisle or Hospice of Dayton.

