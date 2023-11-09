Duncan, Helen L.



Duncan, Helen L., age 98, passed away on November 8, 2023. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 79 years, Claude Duncan, who died in January 2023. She is survived by her children Claudia (Jerry) Williams and Shelia Farrell; grandchildren Jason (Serene) Williams and Eric Farrell; great grandchildren Geneva and Annabelle Williams and Cohen Farrell; and dearest friends Charles and Linda Thompson. Family and friends may visit on Monday, November 13, 2023, at noon with a funeral service at 1pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering. Her final resting place will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peace of Our Savior Church in New Carlisle, OH or to Hospice of Dayton.



Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Dayton, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com