DUNLAP, Mikel



Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on January 17, 2022, after his battle with



cancer. Mikel was a graduate of Fairview High School class of 1973. He was a member of The Tabernacle Baptist Church. Mikel was preceded in death by his parents, James and Louise, and sister, Demaris Jean Armstrong. He is survived by his children, Kia August, Corey White, and Michael Dunlap; sisters, Emma and Patricia;



brother, James (Theresa); many other relatives and friends. Private celebration of life to be held at a later date.

