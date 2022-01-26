Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

DUNLAP, Mikel

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DUNLAP, Mikel

Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on January 17, 2022, after his battle with

cancer. Mikel was a graduate of Fairview High School class of 1973. He was a member of The Tabernacle Baptist Church. Mikel was preceded in death by his parents, James and Louise, and sister, Demaris Jean Armstrong. He is survived by his children, Kia August, Corey White, and Michael Dunlap; sisters, Emma and Patricia;

brother, James (Theresa); many other relatives and friends. Private celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
RANDOLPH, Robin
2
DUFFEY, Paula
3
BLOUNT, Willie
4
GILBERT, Wanda
5
FLAIG, Charles
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top