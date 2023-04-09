Dunn, Alice R.



DUNN, Alice R., age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Rev Pruitt officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

