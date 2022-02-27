DUNN, Billy



Age 56 of Cincinnati, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was born May 3, 1965, in Middletown, Ohio, to Robert and Joyce Dunn (nee Stegall). Survived by his caregivers Brenda Sims Caldwell and Naomi L. Sims; also survived by numerous friends. Visitation will be held Monday, February 28, 2022, from 3PM until time of service (5PM) at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. Condolences may be left by visiting



