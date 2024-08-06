Dunn, Connie



Connie Dunn (Wilcox), 77, of Miamisburg passed away on August 4, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. Born on January 28, 1947, in Union City, Indiana, she was a cherished member of the Germantown community where she co-owned a popular barbershop with her lifelong friend, Cheryl. Connie was a devoted fan of the Bengals and enjoyed watching various sports. She loved to travel especially being at the beach. Above all, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Her love and enthusiasm for her family were evident in every aspect of her life. Connie is survived by her loving children, Jacki (Ryan) Mertz, Jamie (Jacki) Dunn, Jourdan (Deana) Dunn, and Kersten (Mike) Pietrowski; grandchildren, Sophia, Alexandria, Makenzie, Cooper, Myles, Bryson, and Jett; and her brother and sister-in-law, Steve (Linda) Wilcox. Along with numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hank and Betty Wilcox, and her cherished dog, Lenny. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Connie's memory can be made to the ASPCA or St. Jude's, reflecting her compassion and care for animals and children in need. Connie's legacy of love, laughter, and community spirit will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4  6 PM on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A time of sharing will follow at 6 PM. A private burial will take place in Union City, Indiana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com