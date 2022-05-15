dayton-daily-news logo
DUNN, Derrick

DUNN, Derrick Junior

Age 55, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on May 12, 2022. He was born in Rome, New York, to JoAnn Fox and Donald Brooks. Survivors include his children: Joshua Folden, Darick Dunn, Shawnta' Dunn, Case Dunn, Nicholas Dunn, Ali Yeager; brothers: Lee Brooks, Timothy Brooks and his wife Rebecca, and Shon Brooks. Derrick was predeceased by his parents and his beloved son, Shawn C. Dunn. A gathering of family

and friends will be held from 4-7 pm Friday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

