DUNN, Derrick Junior



Age 55, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on May 12, 2022. He was born in Rome, New York, to JoAnn Fox and Donald Brooks. Survivors include his children: Joshua Folden, Darick Dunn, Shawnta' Dunn, Case Dunn, Nicholas Dunn, Ali Yeager; brothers: Lee Brooks, Timothy Brooks and his wife Rebecca, and Shon Brooks. Derrick was predeceased by his parents and his beloved son, Shawn C. Dunn. A gathering of family



and friends will be held from 4-7 pm Friday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

