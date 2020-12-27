DUNN, Joseph T. "Joe"



Joseph T. Dunn "Joe" of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2020. Joe was born March 15, 1930, in Hartford, CT, to Joseph and Mary Jane (Maisie) Dunn. Joe grew up in Wethersfield, CT, with his two sisters, Ruth and Mary, and his life-long best friend, Earl Martel and close friend, Paul Halisey.



Joe graduated from Wethersfield High School, where he is a member of the athletic hall of fame, went on to attend New Britton Teachers College before transferring to the University of Connecticut where he lettered in baseball and soccer and graduated in 1953. Joe then proudly served in the United States Army as an MP during the Korean War.



Following college and his time in the Service, Joe started his career at Hamilton Standard in Connecticut before moving on to Travelers Insurance and finally settling in at NCR Corporation. Joe worked at NCR for 35 years and retired from there in 1992.



Joe met his wife Sue in Hollywood, Florida, in 1956, while Sue was working for National Airlines as a flight attendant. They married in 1958 and were married for 56 years before Sue passed away in 2014. Sue and Joe together raised 4 children, mainly in Kettering, where they moved in 1971. Sports were Joe's passion his entire life with him being a huge UConn fan and becoming a big Ohio State follower as well. Joe especially loved baseball from playing as a kid, through college and



afterwards. Joe was also an accomplished amateur golfer



winning many events while at NCR Country Club and was a low handicapper through retirement and still played even during the year of his passing.



Joe will now be reunited with Sue and their daughter, Anne Marie, who passed away in 2007. He is survived by his children; Mary Jane Pioli (Dave) of Seattle, Mike Dunn (Julie) of Indianapolis, Tom Dunn of Kettering; his sister-in-law, Betty Jo Frost of Virginia; and his son-in-law, Art Williams of Kettering. Joe's grandchildren are Patrick Dunn, Kirsten Perkins (Scott), Erika Helnarski (Joe), Sullivan Dunn, Ciera Dunn, Gabrielle Dunn, Monica Dunn, Sienna Pioli and Isabella Pioli, and his great-grandchildren, Fae and Desmond Perkins and Aiden, Kian and Gordon Helnarski.



Due to COVID-19 there will be no services. The family would like to thank and recognize the immense kindness and attention provided to Joe by Katrina DeGraff and Staff at Allisonville Meadows Assisted Living. She was his guardian



angel when he needed it most.



In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that everyone find a way to help others and simply be kind to one another.

