DUNN, Robert E. "Bob"



ROBERT E. "BOB" DUNN, age 79, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on November 30, 2020. He was born in Springfield on April 20, 1941, son of the late Edward and Louise (Uptegraph) Dunn. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a supervisor at Navistar,



retiring after 31 years. Bob came out of retirement to work at Gordon Food Service for another 15 years. Bob coached baseball and football for many years and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 and a half years, Mary (Knaub) Dunn; three sons, David A. Dunn, Daniel T. (Jessica) Dunn and Dennis E. (Stacy) Dunn; four grandchildren, Lyndsie Rice, Jordan Dunn, Allison Dunn and Brooke Dunn; three great-grandchildren, Harper Rice, Hanna Rice and Hudson Rice; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (Jerry) Casdorph. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, a



brother, Tommy Dunn and sister, Joyce Caudill. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Bob's life will be on Saturday at 10:00 am in the



funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



