Dunn, Sanford



Sanford Dunn, age 91, of Carlisle, OH passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley Jean Dunn; daughter, Wanda Gardner; grandchildren, Ron, Laura, Jeremy, Craig, & Heather; and numerous loved ones. Sanford was preceded in death by his parents, William & Fannie Dunn; daughter, Carleen Jenkins; and his brothers & sisters. A visitation will be from 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM Friday, August 4, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg, OH. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 PM Friday at the funeral home. Final resting place at Hillgrove Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.



Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral