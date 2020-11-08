DUNN, Susie



Age 95, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born



August 19, 1925, in Breathitt County, KY, the daughter of Willie and Clotilde (Maleix) Deaton. Susie worked at Middletown Regional Hospital as a seamstress and in housekeeping. She was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God. Susie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Jim Dunn; brothers and sisters, Sammie (Viola) Deaton, Augustine and Herman Parks, DJ Deaton, John (Pat) Deaton, Golden Deaton, Linda (Gerald) Merriman, Luann Deaton; children, Robin (Shirley) Dunn; grandchild, Karen Sue Dunn; and daughter-in-law, Janet Dunn. Susie is survived by her children, Harold Dunn, James (Barbara) Dunn, Patti (Mark) Farno, David (Barbara) Dunn; 10 grandchildren, Harold (Terri) Dunn, James (Chrystal) Dunn, Sundi (Mike) DiCarlo, Mark (Ashley) Farno, Brian (Beth) Farno, David Lee (Megan) Dunn, Rebecca (Michael) Clark, Austin Dunn and Christopher (Samantha) Dunn; 2 step-grandchildren, Bill Hines and Ben (Lauren) Hines; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; 2 step-great-great grandchildren.



A visitation will be held 6-8 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH. Funeral Services will be 10 AM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor



Richard McIntosh of Stratford Heights Church of God and Mr. Austin Dunn officiating. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

