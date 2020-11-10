X

DUNN, SUSIE

DUNN, Susie

Age 95, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. A visitation will be held 6-8 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH. Funeral Services will be 11 AM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Richard McIntosh of Stratford Heights Church of God and Mr. Austin Dunn officiating. Burial will follow

at Woodside Cemetery.

