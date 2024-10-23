Dunson, Jacquelyn

departed this earth Thursday, October 16, 2024, at 12:15p.m. She is survived by her brother Pastor Walter J Dunson, Sr., sister Helen Phillips and a host of nieces and nephews. Jacquelyn is proceeded in Death by her parents, Pastor Joseph and Bessie Dunson, her brothers Cornell Dunson, Deacon Albert Dunson, Pastor Edward Dunson, and sisters, Ambassador Vivian Walton, Josephine Long, Gladys Allen, Louise Bing, Annie Wood and four siblings during infancy. Visitation 12-1PM, Friday, October 25, 2024 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S Gettysburg Ave. Funeral follows at 1PM. Interment West Memory Gardens.

