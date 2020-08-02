X

Dunton, Richard

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DUNTON, Richard M. Richard M. Dunton, 78 years old, died July 7, 2020, at Kingston Nursing Home in Miamisburg, Ohio. Richard Dunton is survived by his wife, Nedilina Dunton of 32 years; his mother, Lillian Dunton; his father, Mark Edward Dunton; his nephew, James Dunton; his nieces, Judy (Charles) Swift, Diane Dunton, Kathy (Christopher) Robitalle; his great nephews and nieces, Jamie Perkins, Carla Perkins, Rosemary Dunton Booth, Nathan Dunton, Kaleb Booth, and Ashley Lowe; and his cousins of Camden, Maine; he is also survived by extended family, Amie Salomon, Edilor Salomon, Denise Salomon, and Ethan Salomon of New York, New York. Richard worked several jobs: Kettering Hospital, Tree Planting in North Carolina, and the Dayton Post Office. Richard is a faithful member of Miamisburg Seventh Day Adventist Church. He loved to pray and loves the Lord. Richard is waiting for the second coming of Christ.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.