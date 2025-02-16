Durig, Elizabeth A.



Elizabeth Ann Durig, age 95 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County with her daughter by her side. She was born on September 18, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank & Elsie (Heid) Dopf. Preceded in death by her husband Lester O. Durig on November 4, 2005, Baby Son Durig, August 24, 1955, 3 brothers Fredrick "Fritzie" Dopf, George Dopf and Raymond Dopf. She is survived by her loving children: Kathleen Elizabeth Durig and Michael L. Durig and wife Deborah S., 2 grandchildren Katie E. Daniels and Kelvin Durig Buerkle, 6 great grandchildren William James Buerkle, Gabriel J. Daniels, Aiden M. Daniels, Oliver C. Kline, Finnegan C. Daniels, and Jaxson D. Daniels, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Graveside Committal Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at the Rose Hill Cemetery, 171 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, OH 45040. The funeral procession will leave from Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at the Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering with Rev. Dr. Karen Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends following the Celebration of Life until 1:00 p.m. at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Cox Arboretum MetroPark (for the care and maintenance of the flower beds), 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449 in memory of Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Durig. Please visit www.swartfuneralhome.com.



