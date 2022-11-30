DURROUGH, Don



Age 94, of Hamilton, passed away November 25, 2022. He was born July 19, 1928, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Carlyle and Edna Durrough. On December 18, 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Faye Durrough. Prior to getting married, Don joined the Navy as an Aircraft Mechanic and was stationed in Guam as well as an active service member during World War II. After his service in the Navy, he received his commercial pilots license, however, never pursued a career as a fulltime pilot. Don worked at Fisher Body in Fairfield, Ohio, for just over a year then changed career paths to become a City of Hamilton Fire Fighter; the third generation of Fire Fighters for the Durrough family. Throughout his 32-year career, he was mainly a driver and eventually became and finished his career as the Assistant Fire Chief. Over the years, Don also joined the Civil Air Patrol as a search and rescue pilot as well as starting the American Flyers Pilot Club amongst several close friends. After his retirement in 1982, Don and Faye joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Florida as Flotilla Commanders. Throughout their 25-years of service, they taught boating safety classes, completed vessel safety checks, and were lighthouse keepers at the Coast Guard Light Station in the Dry Tortugas.



Although Don was able to celebrate various accomplishments throughout his life; his most cherished and proudest moments were amongst his friends, family, and wife. He was always a very active family man who loved entertaining with Faye by his side at their house, the Hamilton Boat Club, and at their island on the Ohio River in Indiana. Don and Faye hosted various events on the island such as Chicken Frys, Fish Frys, and Spaghetti Fest with their many houseboating friends and family. Don and Faye were married for over 70 years and were both vivid travelers within the United States, both loved flying, going to dances, Steve and Paula's weekend pool parties, and traveling to Florida during the winter months for over 40 years. Don loved to enjoy a beer, bloody mary, or long island iced tea with his family and friends whenever he could. He will certainly be missed by family and friends and was an inspiration, mentor, and role model to many.



Don is survived by his one son Steve (Paula) Durrough; two grandchildren Kevin (Courtney) Durrough; Jennifer (Nick) Wetta; three great-grandchildren Kaylee, Harley, and Logan; and his niece Terri (Jim) Brown. Visitation at the WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday December 3, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Jim Brown, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors and the Hamilton Firefighters Final Bell Ceremony in Rose Hill Burial Park.



