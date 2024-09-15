Dutton, David Lee



Dutton, David L "Dave" Dutton, age 79, of Centerville, OH passed away on September 11, 2024 surrounded by family. Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years Patricia (Harrington) Dutton, four children Ann, Sue (Brad) Devine, Christopher (Valerie) & Jim (Stephanie), five grandchildren Ava, William, Isaac, Rey & Noah. His grandchildren were the joys is his life. Visitation will be held from 10-11:30am, followed by a service at 11:30am on September 21 at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Rd, Dayton 45429.



