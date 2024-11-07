Dwight, Rose

Dwight (Bowen), Rose



Rose Bowen Dwight (born Rose Marie Bowen) died on October 31, 2024 due to complications from Covid-19, She was born on July 11, 1937 in Charleston, WV to Reba M. And Edward C. Bowen. She had one younger brother, Danny Edward Bowen (Cheryl). Rose graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School ('55), West Virginia University ('59), and Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkley, CA ('62). She married the Rev. Robert B. Dwight Ph.D. in 1962; they were happily married until his death in 2020. They were loving parents to two daughters: Megan Dwight Johnson, M.D. (Stephen) and Carson Dwight (deceased). She adored her four grandchildren: Cameron Roberts (father Kenneth Roberts), Julian Johnson, Tiana Dwight, and Josephine Johnson, and one great grandson, Jace Williams. She was a proud Appalachian woman who was an advocate for those with roots in the mountains. She was recognized for this work with many accolades, including the Dayton Daily News Woman of the Year Award. As an educator at the Planned Parenthood of the Miami Valley she was able to pass on her values of female strength and independence and make an immediate impact on the lives of young women in her community. She was a long-time member of Christ Church of Dayton. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Dayton on Friday November 8, 2024 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Christ Church Hunger Fund. Services in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



