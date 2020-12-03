X

DWIRE, Barbara

ajc.com

Obituaries | 5 hours ago

DWIRE, Barbara

Age 83 of Germantown, passed away November 30, 2020, at Soin Medical Center. She was born in Germantown, OH, to the late Raymond and Evelyn (Dursch) McIntosh, graduated from Germantown High School class of 1955 and was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts, camping, spending time with her family, and was a member of the Red Hat Society in Germantown. Along with her

parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Dire, her brother Don McIntosh, her sisters Marilyn Williams and Donna May McIntosh. She is survived by her children Scott (Michaela Anne) Dire, Allen Dire, April (Robert) Turck, grandchildren Mallory (Mark) Fry, Lee Turck, Alivia Dire,

great-grandchildren Lina and Rory Fry, and her brother Paul Arthur McIntosh. The funeral service will be private with

burial at Germantown Union Cemetery. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St.

Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at


www.arpprootfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Arpp & Root Funeral Home

29 N Main St

Germantown, OH

45327

https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.