Dye, Cliff



Captain Cliff Dye age 86 of Hamilton passed away Thursday March 30, 2023. He was born January 18, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Lawrence Dye and Romilda Miller Dye. Mr. Dye was a graduate of Lemon-Monroe High School and began his career as a Trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He then served 33 years as a deputy sheriff with Butler County Sheriff's Department. After retirement he became director of the police academy at Butler Tech. He is survived by his son Clifford W. (Kimberly) Dye; his daughter Amy (Bud) Spahn; two grandchildren Brittany (Kole) Monebrake and Jacob Paulsen; great granddaughter Myla Monebrake; and one brother Glenn (Anita) Dye. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Mr. Dye was also preceded in death by his son Timothy Dye and his best canine buddy Skeeter. Visitation at the Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 5742 Pleasant Avenue, Fairfield on Monday April 3, 2023 from 3:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 PM, with Pastor Daniel Keaton, officiating. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

