DYE, LEWIS

DYE, Jr., Lewis "Junior"

A man best defined by his selflessness, Lewis "Junior" Dye Jr., age 90, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, February 25th, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Sr. and Eva. Junior is survived by his wife of 64 years, Audrey (Black) Dye, daughter Lisa (Craig) Randall, granddaughters, Lauren (Ryan) Breth and Hayley Brooks (Colten), great-grandchildren Elliana and Everett Breth, lifelong friend, Bob Hurst, and many other close family members and friends.

To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to his visitation at Parkview Church of the Nazarene (4701 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH 45459) on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held immediately following the visitation at 3:00 pm.

addition to floral gifts donations be sent to Day City Hospice

(https://daycityhospice.com/donate/).

