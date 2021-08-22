dayton-daily-news logo
DYER, Donald Eugene "Gene"

Age 91, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was born in Niles, Ohio, to the late

Lonnie and Dixie Dyer. He was a standing member of Sheet Metal Local Union #24 for 64 years. Gene loved fishing, and going to the horse race tracks. Gene was also known to be somewhat of a curator of backyard chickens and homemade wine. He is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Mary Louise (Schamel) Dyer; son Joseph Anthony Dyer, and granddaughter Loralei Penner, and four siblings. Gene is survived by his children, Rebecca (Mark)Combs, Madonna Dugger, David Alan (Marcia) Dyer, and William Dyer; grandchildren, Jeff Penner, Daniel DeCerbo, Maggie Penner, Rachel (Penner) Blanken, Anthony DeCerbo, Joseph Dyer, Katie Koss, and

Jeffrey Dyer; brother Joseph"Andy"Dyer, and daughter-in-law Sue (Price) Dyer. Family to receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel; where service will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday. Condolences can be expressed to the family at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-beavercreek-chapel/6927?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

