DYKSTRA,



Thomas William



Age 79 of Xenia, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022. He was born February 13, 1942, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to parents Adelphos and Burnice (Mallema) Dykstra. He is preceded in death by his



parents; brothers, Donald,



Robert and James Dykstra; and daughter, Kimberley Mohr (Rick). Thomas leaves behind his son, David Dykstra; daughter, Lisa (Dykstra) Rubio (Victor); brothers, Timothy (Nancy) and Russell Dykstra; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Thomas " Tom" loved driving, listening to good music, and supporting his local businesses. One of his favorite go to spots was The Brunch Club in Downtown Dayton. Tom was considered a regular there and even had a breakfast item named



after him. He developed friendships with the staff and the customers. His most recent venture was to take pictures of murals in the Dayton area and he created a book with narrations on many of the pictures. The family would like to thank the Dayton Physician's Network and Hospice for their incredible care of Thomas. No service is planned. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice or Discover Classical Radio



Station in Dayton, Ohio.

