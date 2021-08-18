EARLY, Edward

EARLY, Jr., Edward



Edward Early, Jr., affectionately called "Little Woo Woo" was born February 23, 1939, in



Dayton, OH, to Edward "Pete" Early and Rachel Ward Early



Powell. Edward Early, Jr. accepted Jesus Christ and attended Corinthian Baptist Church. He graduated from Dunbar High School, in 1958. His life came to an end on Monday, August 9, 2021. His parents, preceded him in death along with brothers: John "Herky" Early,



Edmond "Sweetie Pie" Early, and Steven Early; sisters: Norma Jean Robinson and Rosemary Barnes. He leaves to cherish his memories, brothers: Albert (Darlene) Early Powell and Alfred (Shelly) Early Powell. Sisters: Shirley Davis, Bertha Taylor, and Leatha Hicks; Uncle, William Ward; aunt, Helen Ward; sisters-in-Law, Jackie Early and Rita Early; close friends, Ronald



Williams, Bobby Cochran, and Ronnie Green, a host of



relatives, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Paul L. Dunbar High School Alumni Assn. Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1782 Dunbar Station, Dayton, OH 45417. Services will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021.



Visitation starts at 10 am, the family will receive visitors from 11 am to 12 pm, and services begin at noon at Gateway



Cathedral, 5501 Olive Road, Dayton, OH 45426. Reverend Charles Haddix officiating; Eulogy Elder Norman Scarce III. Services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

