Larry J. Earnhart, 68, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, in Cleveland. He was born April 29, 1952. Larry worked for over 31 years as a Project and Recruiting Manager for Carry Transit. He was employed in the trucking industry for almost 50 years, working at Schneider Transport, Evans Trucking and owned EEI Transportation. People knew him by his CB radio handle "Sleepy". He was an experienced mechanic, in addition to being an avid NASCAR and NHRA drag racing enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time at home with his family and pets. He is preceded in death by parents, Harry Earnhart and Beverly Montgomery and his sister, Cheryl Earnhart. Larry is survived by his life partner, Kelli Gilmore; a sister, Catherine Earnhart and her life partner Renee Szuhai, a great-uncle, Joe Ging and Larry's beloved pets: Freckles,



Maple, Humphrey, Racer and Momma K., along with



numerous friends and co-workers. He was a Big Teddy Bear who loved everybody and never said an unkind word. He was truly loved by everyone and will be missed. A celebration of life will be held on May 1, 2021, from 2-4pm, at his residence on Paradise Lane in Springfield, Ohio. Adkins Funeral Home in Enon, is assisting Larry's family with his final wishes.



