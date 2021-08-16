EAST, Gene E.



91, departed on June 1, 2021, at Kettering Network Hospital, Troy, Ohio. He has been a resident at Randall Residence since March 21, 2018. He was born to Kenneth and Ellen East in



Lima, OH, on August 17, 1929. Gene was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was the owner of S & E Inc. and member of Vandalia Lodge #742 F. & A. M., the Antioch Shrine and the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. Gene was also an avid bagpiper. He survived the loss of his first wife, Shirley in 1995. He is survived by his wife,



Betty; daughters, Shelly Long of Huber Heights and Barbara and Rick Belford of Lake Alfred, FL; step-children, Tina and Tim Weigel of Coldwater, OH, Todd and Kelly Dues of Coldwater, OH, Trent and Melissa Dues of Dayton and Tony and Angie Dues of Carmel, IN; 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 13 step-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jo; brother-in-law, Lou, of Cleveland, OH; one nephew and one great-nephew in Boston, MA. A funeral service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415, where Gene was a member. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital, c/o the Antioch Shrine, 107 E. First Street, Dayton, OH 45402. To send a special message to the family, please visit



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com