EASTERDAY, Donald L.



54, passed from this earth on Friday, July 30, 2021, after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer. He attended Northeastern schools, graduating from high school in Apache Junction, Arizona. Don was self-employed as a drywaller throughout his adult life. He is survived by his parents Pat Mumma and John (Beth) Easterday, his life partner Tonya Conn, sons Derrick, Dylan, Levi and Luke, brothers Daniel and Dennis Easterday, sister Whitney Grove, and several nieces and nephews. Don and Tonya resided in Gulfport, Mississippi. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

