Eaton, Stephen Siegfried



Stephen Siegfried Eaton, age 85, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024,at the Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Franklin, Ohio on June 7, 1939, the son of the late Robert T. Eaton and Barbara (Siegfried) Eaton. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Dawson.



Steve is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patti; his two daughters, Stephanie and husband Tom Rich, Jennifer and husband, Scott Armbruster; grandchildren, Lauren and Noah Rich, Savannah and husband, Jeremy Norris, Evan, Moise, Dinqee, Alejandra, Henock, J.J., Ruby and Anna Armbruster: great grandchildren, Emery, Evie, and Jude Norris, Miles Armbruster.



Steve was a graduate of Franklin High School and had attended Dennison and Ohio State Universities. He was a funeral director with Eaton Funeral Home and had worked in the real estate business.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro with Pastor Claude Robold officiating. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday.



