EBERSOLE, John Albert



Age 70, of Hamilton, passed away at Ft. Hamilton Hospital on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. John was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 25, 1950, to Harold Eli Ebersole and Vivian Miller Ebersole. John was a long-time member of the Boy Scouts of America. He grew up in Mt. Healthy and was a lifelong member Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed activities such as square dancing, carpentry and was a jack of all trades. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda L. Ebersole; daughters, Amy (Chris) Schuh and Melissa Grizzell; grandchildren, Leslie, Ashley, Amber, Emily and Natalie; siblings, Suzanne (Paul) Zuehsow, Dorothy (Will) Laubach and Ray (Sally) Ebersole; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Vivian Ebersole; nephew, Trent Zuehsow. Due to COVID-19 services will be private. There will be a celebration of John's life with family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.browndawsonflick.com

