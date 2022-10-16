EBERWEIN, Thomas C.



Thomas C. Eberwein, 74, of Hamilton, OH, died on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born April 14, 1948, Tom was the son of the late Scipio Albertus and Virginia Eberwein. Tom graduated from Hamilton Taft High School, Class of 1966; Miami University, Class of 1970; and The University of Cincinnati, College of Law, 1973. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jack; and his nephew, James M. Eaton, Jr.; and his in-laws, Kenneth and Donna Kessler. Tom is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judge Eva D. Kessler; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Kessler Eaton; his niece, Cait Eaton Reas and her husband, Casey and their two children, Ava and Julian; and the children of his deceased brother Jack – Mike, Beth, David, Julie and T.J. Eberwein.



Tom was admitted to the Ohio and Federal Bars in 1973. Tom practiced law primarily in the fields of labor and employment law from 1973 to 2012 in both the public and private sector. Tom was a member of the Butler County and Ohio State Bar Associations.



While Tom enjoyed his career as an attorney, his true loves were music, especially rock-n-roll of the 60's and 70's and baseball. Tom played in a rock band, "The Dignataries", from high school through college. He built a sound proof music room in his home where he created thousands of reel to reel, then CD's for his own and others' listening pleasure. The CD's are unique compilations of various decades of recording artists from all music genres.



From his childhood home in New Madison, Ohio, Tom listened to the Cincinnati Reds on WLW. He attended Reds games at Crosley Field, Riverfront Stadium and the Great American Ballpark. Tom was inducted into the Baseball Stadium Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, in 2017 for his attendance at every major league ballpark in the country, sometimes both old and new stadiums! In retirement, Tom enjoyed numerous trips in the United States, England, Europe and Russia.



Tom will be most remembered by friends and loved ones for his great sense of humor and dry wit which unfortunately he lost in his battle with Alzheimer's Disease.



A memorial to celebrate Tom's life will be held at a later date.



