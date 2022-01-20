Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

EBRITE, Danny

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

EBRITE, Danny Hugh

73, of Springfield, passed away January 14, 2022, in Northwood Skilled Nursing Center. He was born August 3, 1948, in Eckmansville, Adams County, Ohio, the son of

William Ray and Marjorie (Brewer) Ebrite. Mr. Ebrite was an accomplished drawer and delighted his family with many of his pictures. He also enjoyed visiting with his loving family and friends. Danny was retired from Navistar following 30 plus years of service. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Sharon (Miller) Ebrite; three children, Donald Ebrite,

Richard Ebrite and Charles "Chuck" Ebrite; three grandchildren, Whitney Saunders, Annie Ebrite and Cassidy Ebrite; two great-grandchildren, Lilly Saunders and Jaxon Carter; siblings, Ronald Ebrite, Maurice Ebrite and Rachel Sue Jackson; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Ebrite; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Monday, January 24, 2022, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Cherry Fork Cemetery, Cherry Fork, Ohio. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
MAHONEY, Marian
3
BROOKS, Marcina
4
BELL, Tracy
5
Brackman, Frances
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top