ECHOLS, Wanda H.



Wanda H. Echols, 81, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away May 10, 2021. Visitation is Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the Church of God, 709 E. Grand Ave., Springfield, Ohio, where Ronald M. Cavin II is the Pastor and Brother Bruce will deliver the Eulogy as well as



officiate the service. Wanda's burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield. Arrangements by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

