Eckerle, Allen

Richmond, Ohio; and finally in Ross. Sonny was a NASCAR fan and loved anything related to vehicles. If it had an engine, he was interested. Sonny loved to pencil sketch portraits, solve word-find puzzles and tinker in the garage. He enjoyed feeding the songbirds and the pesky squirrels. Nobody was a stranger. He treated everyone as a friend. He was previously employed by Cincinnati Milacron. Sonny leaves behind his long-time sweetheart, Kim Williams; his children, Gracie Lemar-Miller, RoseAnn Eckerle Stephenson (Scott), Bobbie Jo Underwood (Roy), Allen Eckerle, Jr. (Linda) and Richard Eckerle; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy Hein and Richard Napier; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Emma Eckerle; and daughter, Amy Evans. A memorial visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m. The family offers special thanks to Bradford Place, Bella Care Hospice and Ross Twp. Life Squad. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

