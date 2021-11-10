dayton-daily-news logo
EDDS, Alan G.

Age 49 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Alan was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 1, 1972, to Arnold F. Edds and

Judith (Thomas) Edds.

Alan is survived by his mother, Judith Edds; his siblings,

Barbara Terry, Michael Edds, and Rhonda Edds; one uncle, Milford Edds; two aunts, Karen Edds and Pauline Morris; and his dog, Silvi. Alan was preceded in death by his father Arnold F. Edds.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 6:00 PM with Rev. Rick Witt of Faith Pentecostal Church of Hamilton officiating.


Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

